Baseball: Red Sox to sign Sawamura on 2-year, $3 million deal

Newsfrom Japan

The Boston Red Sox have reached an agreement with Japanese free-agent reliever Hirokazu Sawamura on a two-year, $3 million contract, U.S. media reported Monday. The deal includes an option for a third year and provisions for bonuses, which could see the 32-year-old right-hander earn up to $7.65 million, according to Ken Rosenthal of sports news site The Athletic. Sawamura finished last season with the Pacific League's Lotte Marines following a trade from the Central League's Yomiuri Giants. He served as the Giants' closer in 2015 and in 2016 -- when he led the CL with 37 saves. However, he los...