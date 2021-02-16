Nigerian Okonjo-Iweala 1st woman, African appointed WTO head

Newsfrom Japan

Former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was appointed Monday to lead the World Trade Organization, becoming the first woman and first African to take the helm. The 66-year-old, who will become the new director general on March 1, vowed to quickly address economic and health issues brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, such as by making vaccines available to more countries, and reform the WTO's dispute settlement system in cooperation with 164 members. "A strong WTO is vital if we are to recover fully and rapidly from the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic," she said...