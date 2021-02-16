Nikkei rises in morning on weaker yen after hitting 30-yr high

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index rose Tuesday morning on a weaker yen and sizable advances in some heavyweights, extending gains after the benchmark retook the 30,000 mark for the first time in over 30 years the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average climbed 480.04 points, or 1.60 percent, from Monday to 30,564.19, its highest intraday level since Aug. 2, 1990. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 17.38 points, or 0.89 percent, at 1,971.32. Gainers were led by bank, mining and marine transportation issues.