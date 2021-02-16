Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, Feb. 17: -- House of Representatives Budget Committee to hold debate with attendance of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. -- Japan to begin coronavirus vaccinations for health workers. -- Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto to hold press conference on measures against novel coronavirus. -- Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for December, whole of 2020 at 8:50 a.m. -- Finance Ministry to release customs-cleared trade statistics for January at 8:50 a.m. -- Tourism agency to release foreign visitor arrivals data for January at 6:15 p...