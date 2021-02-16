Mitsubishi Electric to open FA products service center in Malaysia

Newsfrom Japan

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. will open a factory automation products service center in Malaysia on March 1 to cater to the growing needs of Japanese and local corporate clients in the Southeast Asian country. The new FA service outlet will be Mitsubishi's first in Malaysia and located at its subsidiary, Mitsubishi Electric Sales Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., in Selangor state, the Tokyo-based company said in a press release Monday. Mitsubishi hopes for solid demand for its FA services in Malaysia from expanding local customer bases in electrical, electronic, automotive, food and beverage and other industri...