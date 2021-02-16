Stock gains reflect optimism about economy: BOJ chief

Newsfrom Japan

The recent surge in stocks reflects market optimism about the global economic outlook, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Tuesday after the Nikkei stock index topped 30,000 for the first time in over three decades. But Kuroda told a parliamentary session there is still uncertainty about the global economy and downside risks remain, adding that the Japanese central bank will closely watch economic and financial market developments and respond "as and when appropriate." "Optimism about the global economic outlook is spreading and vaccinations (against COVID-19) are making progress, whic...