Tennis: Osaka reaches Australian Open semis with win over Hsieh

No. 3 seed Naomi Osaka sailed through to the semifinals of the Australian Open with a straight-sets win Tuesday over Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei. Having lost just one of their five past meetings, the three-time Grand Slam winner from Japan never looked threatened throughout the 6-2, 6-2 quarterfinal victory over world No. 71 Hsieh at an empty Rod Laver Arena. The 66-minute contest was in marked contrast to Osaka's fourth-round battle against Spain's Garbine Muguruza, in which she survived two match points and fought back from 5-3 down in the third set. Osaka won her first break point in the fourth g...