Soccer: Rubin Kazan's Saito out for 4 months with ankle injury

Rubin Kazan midfielder Mitsuki Saito is out for four months after damaging his ankle ligament, the Russian Premier League side said Tuesday. The 22-year-old, on an 18-month loan from his boyhood club Shonan Bellmare since January, suffered the injury during a training camp in Turkey and had surgery in Finland. Saito captained Japan during the Under-20 World Cup in Poland in 2019 and is currently part of the Japan side preparing for the Tokyo Olympics. Saito has made 80 appearances and scored four goals for Shonan in the J1 since making his professional debut in 2016, and won the J-League cup i...