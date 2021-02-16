N. Korea marks late leader's birthday with low-key celebrations

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea marked the birth of its late leader Kim Jong Il on Tuesday without the usual fanfare, as the global coronavirus pandemic has further crippled the nation's already fragile economy, according to media reports. The late leader would have been 79 years old Tuesday. Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the Workers' Party of Korea, ran an editorial praising Kim Jong Il's achievements, including consolidating the "self-defense force" with nuclear and missile development in mind, and called for loyalty to his son and current leader Kim Jong Un. It also praised the late leader for "the autonomy ...