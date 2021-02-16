Singapore unveils new package to help economy recover from COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore on Tuesday unveiled an S$11 billion ($8.3 billion) financial package to continue extending a lifeline to an economy that has been grappling with its worst recession since independence more than five decades ago due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said. The package comes on top of a series of economic rescue packages amounting to nearly S$100 billion already dispensed last year. The latest package also aims to keep workers and companies afloat, Heng, who is also finance minister, told parliament when he unveiled his budget proposal for this...