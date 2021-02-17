Taiwan envoy hails ongoing U.S. support, warns of China's coercion

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan's top envoy to the United States Hsiao Bi-khim on Tuesday hailed the continuation of U.S. support under the new administration amid increasing pressure from China on the self-ruled island, while calling for "high alert" over Beijing's maritime coercion following the recent enactment of its coast guard law. In an interview with Kyodo News, the head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington also welcomed the evolving cooperation among four major Indo-Pacific democracies known as the Quad, which includes the United States and Japan, expressing hope that it wil...