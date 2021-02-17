Tokyo stocks open down as Nikkei falls back from 30-yr high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday as investors took a breather a day after the benchmark Nikkei index finished at a fresh 30-year high. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 239.42 points, or 0.79 percent, from Tuesday to 30,228.33. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.72 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,959.36. Decliners were led by rubber product, information and communication, and construction issues. The U.S. dollar was firm around a four-month high reached overnight on hopes for a U.S. stimulus pack...