Baseball: Red Sox announce signing of Sawamura on 2-year deal

The Boston Red Sox have signed Japanese right-handed reliever Hirokazu Sawamura on a two-year contract, the American League club announced Tuesday. The deal is worth $3 million over the two years, with an option for a third year, according to U.S. media reports. The 32-year-old Sawamura, who finished last season with the Pacific League's Lotte Marines, following a trade from the Central League's Yomiuri Giants, had exercised his right as a free agent to seek a move to the majors. The Red Sox, who are overhauling their roster after finishing bottom of the AL East in the shortened 2020 season, s...
Kyodo News

