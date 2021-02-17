Tokyo stocks fall in morning after Nikkei reached new 30-year high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Wednesday morning as investors locked in gains after the benchmark Nikkei index finished the previous day at a fresh 30-year high. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 265.04 points, or 0.87 percent, from Tuesday to 30,202.71. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 7.96 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,957.12. Decliners were led by rubber product, precision instrument and real estate issues.