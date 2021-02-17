Tennis: Kamiji loses Australian Open women's wheelchair final

Japan's Yui Kamiji was unable to defend her Australian Open title Wednesday in the women's wheelchair singles final, losing a three-set thriller to world No. 1 Diede De Groot of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-6(4). Having split the first two sets, the Japanese second seed and De Groot traded the lead in the third-set tie-breaker before the top seed produced four forehand winners to emerge victorious in 2 hours, 20 minutes. "It's always fun playing against her," said Kamiji, who won her fourth French Open wheelchair singles title in October, just one month after losing to De Groot in the U.S. O...
Kyodo News

