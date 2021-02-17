Tennis: Kamiji loses Australian Open women's wheelchair final

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Yui Kamiji was unable to defend her Australian Open title Wednesday in the women's wheelchair singles final, losing a three-set thriller to world No. 1 Diede De Groot of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-6(4). Having split the first two sets, the Japanese second seed and De Groot traded the lead in the third-set tie-breaker before the top seed produced four forehand winners to emerge victorious in 2 hours, 20 minutes. "It's always fun playing against her," said Kamiji, who won her fourth French Open wheelchair singles title in October, just one month after losing to De Groot in the U.S. O...