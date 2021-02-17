Tokyo stocks down day after Nikkei's surge to 30-year high

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed lower Wednesday as investors locked in gains after the benchmark Nikkei index finished the previous day at a fresh 30-year high, but the fall was limited on rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines in Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 175.56 points, or 0.58 percent, from Tuesday at 30,292.19. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 3.59 points, or 0.18 percent, lower at 1,961.49. Decliners were led by rubber product, precision instrument and real estate issues.