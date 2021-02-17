Another Japan ruling party lawmaker quits over nightlife venue visit

Newsfrom Japan

Another ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker quit the party Wednesday following a report that he visited a luxurious Tokyo nightlife venue despite government calls to avoid unnecessary outings under a state of emergency to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Lower house member Takaki Shirasuka, 45, apologized at a press conference for his recent stay in the members-only lounge until late at night. The visit came after three fellow party members left the LDP earlier this month following public anger over their visits to Ginza hostess bars. The latest development reported by the weekly ma...