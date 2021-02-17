Visitors to Japan fall 98.3% in Jan., down for 16th month in row

Newsfrom Japan

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan plunged 98.3 percent in January from a year earlier to 46,500, down for the 16th straight month, after the country suspended the entry of all nonresident foreign nationals due to a surge in coronavirus cases, government data showed Wednesday. The number also marked a fall from the previous month for the first time in eight months, according to the Japan Tourism Agency. The number of visitors had been on the rise since last June with the gradual easing of entry restrictions particularly for business people. But the halt of such special treatment...