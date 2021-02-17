Honda nears decision to promote research chief Mibe to president

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. is close to a decision to promote Senior Managing Director Toshihiro Mibe to president in the automaker's first leadership change in six years, sources with knowledge of the plan said Wednesday. The pick of Mibe, 59, who currently heads Honda R&D Co., as successor to Takahiro Hachigo, will accelerate the Japanese firm's drive to switch to electrified vehicles from gasoline cars, the sources said, adding the decision will be finalized soon. Honda is facing an urgent need to survive economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and keep up with its rivals in developing technolog...