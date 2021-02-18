Soccer: Iwashimizu back on pitch after giving birth to first child

Newsfrom Japan

Azusa Iwashimizu, a member of Japan's 2011 Women's World Cup-winning team, has returned to the pitch after giving birth to her first child in March last year. She is preparing to make her comeback with Nippon TV Beleza, one of the 11 clubs who will contest the inaugural season of the WE League starting in September. The competition is Japan's first women's professional soccer league. The new-look competition, whose name is an acronym for "Women's Empowerment," will be positioned in the soccer hierarchy above the previously top-flight Nadeshiko League. Under league rules, more than 50 percent o...