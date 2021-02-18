Facebook blocks news in Australia in response to media law

Newsfrom Japan

Facebook Inc. on Thursday blocked Australians from viewing or sharing news across its platform in response to a proposed law that would require the social media giant and other technology companies to pay news outlets for their content. The move not only prevents 14 million Australian users from viewing or sharing content from both domestic and international news providers, but also keeps people outside of Australia from viewing or sharing Australian news content offered on Australian news outlets' Facebook pages. "The proposed law fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our plat...