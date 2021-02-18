Baseball: Ohtani enters spring training, readies for 4th season

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani took part in his first official workout Wednesday as pitchers and catchers from a range of teams started reporting to training camps in Florida and Arizona ahead of the 2021 MLB season. At the Angels' training site at the Tempe Diablo Stadium, pitchers were split into groups for practice to maintain social distancing and minimize coronavirus risks. According to the team, Ohtani played catch then worked on his swing in the batting cages. The 26-year-old Ohtani is expected to return to his two-way role in 2021, his fourth season in the majors, afte...