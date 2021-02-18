Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on dip-buying, weak tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Thursday morning, caught in a tug of war between buying on dips and selling of technology shares following a decline in the U.S. technology-heavy Nasdaq composite index overnight. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 52.78 points, or 0.17 percent, from Wednesday to 30,344.97. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 10.53 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,950.96. Gainers were led by air transportation and pharmaceutical issues, while mining and securities house issues led decliners.