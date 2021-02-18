"Demon Slayer" author among Time magazine's 100 emerging leaders

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese illustrator Koyoharu Gotoge, the author of smash-hit series "Demon Slayer," has been selected as one of the world's 100 most influential emerging leaders who are shaping the future in a list released Wednesday by Time magazine. Gotoge was recognized under the "phenoms" category of the Time 100 Next 2021 with the animated film of the series becoming the highest-grossing title in Japanese box-office history. "Demon Slayer -- Kimetsu no Yaiba -- the Movie: Mugen Train" amassed 32.5 billion yen ($307 million) as of late December. Set in Japan around 100 years ago, the tale follows teenage...