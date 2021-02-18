Tokyo stocks end lower as gains locked in, Asian shares fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower Thursday as investors continued to lock in gains after the Nikkei index reclaimed 30,000 for the first time since 1990 earlier this week, and on weak Asian shares. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 56.10 points, or 0.19 percent, from Wednesday at 30,236.09. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 19.58 points, or 1.00 percent, lower at 1,941.91. Decliners were led by securities house, iron and steel, and mining issues.