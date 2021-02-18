China issues 1st "carbon neutrality" bonds for net zero emissions

Newsfrom Japan

Several Chinese enterprises have issued their first bonds centering on "carbon neutrality," sources close to the matter said Thursday, as President Xi Jinping's leadership has pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2060. Six Chinese firms, including a power company and an airport operator, have raised a combined 6.4 billion yuan ($989.35 million) to invest in low-carbon projects, the sources said. The carbon neutrality debts are part of green bonds used to finance projects related to the environment. A senior official of China's central bank, the People's Bank of China, has said that the issue...