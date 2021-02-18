BOJ may clarify curbs on ETF buying when stocks gain: sources

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan may clarify in March that it will curb buying of exchange-traded funds when share prices are rising, in response to criticism of its growing presence in the Japanese stock market, sources with knowledge of the matter said Thursday. The BOJ is conducting a review of its policy tools, with an announcement of its findings scheduled after its policy-setting meeting next month. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said the assessment is intended to make its monetary easing more effective and sustainable now that its 2 percent inflation target is further off amid the coronavirus pandem...