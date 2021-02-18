Nissan to halt part of Japan output as quake causes parts shortage

Economy Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Nissan Motor Co. will halt production at two domestic plants for two days next week due to a parts shortage caused by a powerful earthquake that hit northeastern Japan last week, sources close to the matter said Thursday. Nissan will suspend output at its Oppama plant and Nissan Shatai Co., a group vehicle assembly company, will stop operations at its Shonan plant on Monday and Tuesday, the sources said. It is not immediately known what parts procurement has been disrupted. The automaker joins Toyota Motor Corp. in shutting production lines temporarily after the magnitude 7.3 quake hit late Sa...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society