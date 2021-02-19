NASA lands rover on Mars for mission seeking signs of life

Newsfrom Japan

NASA said Thursday that its rover successfully landed on Mars for a mission to look for signs of ancient life on the red planet and collect rock samples to be returned to Earth. The Perseverance rover, about the size of a small car, was launched from an air force station in Florida on July 30 to travel about 470 million kilometers to Mars. The United Arab Emirates and China also sent their respective spacecraft toward Mars last summer. According to NASA, an entry capsule carrying the 1-ton rover deployed a parachute to slow down after entering the Martian atmosphere at a speed of about 5 km pe...