Tokyo stocks open lower tracking Wall Street falls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, tracking an overnight decline on Wall Street as a rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims fanned concern over the pace of economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 177.09 points, or 0.59 percent, from Thursday to 30,059.00. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 11.14 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,930.77. Decliners were led by mining, air transportation and pharmaceutical issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 105.66-67 yen compared wi...