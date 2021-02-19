Nikkei falls below 30,000 in morning after Wall Street losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Friday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei retreating from the 30,000 milestone for the first time in four days, weighed down by overnight losses in U.S. shares and concerns that the market has rallied too fast. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 288.67 points, or 0.95 percent, from Thursday to 29,947.42. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 14.70 points, or 0.76 percent, at 1,927.21. Decliners were led by mining, air transportation, and oil and coal product issues.