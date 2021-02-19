Nippon Steel to suspend operations at eastern Japan blast furnace

Newsfrom Japan

Nippon Steel Corp. plans to suspend operations at a blast furnace in eastern Japan in the coming years as part of efforts to improve profitability amid declining domestic demand, sources close to the matter said Friday. Japan's largest steelmaker currently operates 14 blast furnaces across the country. One year ago, it decided to stop two blast furnaces in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, by September and another in the western city of Wakayama, by September 2022. The total number of Nippon Steel's operational blast furnaces will be reduced to 10 after it halts one of the two blast furnaces in Kash...