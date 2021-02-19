Main events scheduled for Feb. 22-28

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Feb. 22-28: Feb. 22 (Mon) -- Takeshima Day ceremony to be held in Shimane Prefecture. Feb. 23 (Tues) -- Emperor Naruhito's 61st birthday. Feb. 24 (Wed) -- No major events. Feb. 25 (Thurs) -- No major events. Feb. 26 (Fri) -- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for January. Feb. 27 (Sat) -- No major events. Feb. 28 (Sun) -- No major events.