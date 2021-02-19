New JFE steel processing facility opens in northern Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

JFE Shoji Corp., a trading arm of major Japanese steelmaker JFE Holdings Inc., has opened its second steel-processing center in Hai Phong, northern Vietnam. JFE Shoji said Thursday operations had started this month at the plant built by JFE Shoji Steel Hai Phong Co., a local unit of the firm that is scrambling to meet growing demand amid production shifts from China due to a trade row between the country and the United States. JFE Shoji did not disclose the amount it invested in the facility, where steel sheet for home appliances and office automation equipment is among the core products. It i...