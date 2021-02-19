U.S. rejoins Paris climate accord under Biden administration

Newsfrom Japan

The United States rejoined the Paris climate accord on Friday as President Joe Biden seeks to once again put his country at the forefront of international efforts to tackle climate change. The United States, the world's second-largest carbon dioxide emitter after China, formally withdrew from the accord in November of last year following then President Donald Trump's announcement of a pullout in June 2017. But Biden, who was vice president in the Barack Obama administration when the Paris deal was reached in 2015, pledged during his election campaign that he would reverse course. On Jan. 20, h...