Tokyo stocks fall as investors continue to lock in recent gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks slipped Friday, with the benchmark Nikkei briefly falling back below the 30,000 threshold, as investors continued to lock in gains, offsetting rises in technology shares. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 218.17 points, or 0.72 percent, from Thursday at 30,017.92. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 12.96 points, or 0.67 percent, lower at 1,928.95. Decliners were led by mining, air transportation and land transportation issues.