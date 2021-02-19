Gov't, TEPCO ordered to pay damages over Fukushima nuclear crisis

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese high court on Friday ordered the government and the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to pay damages to 43 people who had evacuated their hometowns as a result of the 2011 nuclear crisis. The Tokyo High Court overturned a lower court decision that dismissed the state's responsibility over the world's worst nuclear accident since the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. In a lawsuit filed with the Chiba District Court, 45 people collectively sought around 2.8 billion yen ($26 million) in damages from the government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. as th...