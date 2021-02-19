Plane carrying Japanese expats leaves Myanmar in 1st flight after coup

Newsfrom Japan

A plane carrying Japanese expatriates and others left Yangon on Friday in the first direct flight to Japan since the Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar, as Japanese businesses face uncertainty amid rising tensions in the Southeast Asian country. The passengers on the All Nippon Airways flight bound for Narita airport near Tokyo consisted of many businesspeople who were ordered to return by their corporate headquarters in Japan out of concern for their safety. Among them was a man in his 40s involved in manufacturing who said he was supposed to spend a few more years in Myanmar but the coup had created unc...