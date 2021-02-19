Honda to promote research chief Mibe to president in April

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. said Friday it will promote Senior Managing Director Toshihiro Mibe to president effective April 1, marking the first leadership change in six years. After joining the automaker in 1987, Mibe, 59, currently heads Honda R&D Co., having served as an engineer for vehicle engine development. He will replace Takahiro Hachigo, 61. Under Hachigo's leadership, Honda decided to close its vehicle plants in Sayama, north of Tokyo, and Swindon in Britain, and to end its participation as a power unit supplier in the Formula One Championship at the end of this year's season, aiming to alloca...