Hong Kong Disneyland reopens as anti-virus measures loosen

Hong Kong Disneyland reopened Friday with the territory's government lifting part of the social distancing measures as the coronavirus pandemic eases. It is the third reopening for the popular theme park following previous closures in January, July and December last year lasting a total of about nine months due to the pandemic. It last closed on Dec. 2. Local media Cable TV reported that about 100 people lined up at the gates before it opened, among them a teenager who said he was so excited he could not sleep the previous night. "Every time Disneyland reopens is to be cherished," Yim said, do...
