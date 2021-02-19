Huawei likely to cut smartphone shipments by over 60% in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Huawei Technologies Co. is expected to cut its smartphone shipments by more than 60 percent from a year earlier in 2021, local media said Friday, as the United States has levied sanctions on China's tech giant on security grounds. The report suggested that Huawei has been struggling to procure key components such as semiconductors against a backdrop of the export-control measures imposed by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Huawei shipped 189 million smartphones in 2020, the world's third largest, according to U.S. research company IDC. The amount, however, is likely to...