Soccer: Japan's World Cup qualifier against Myanmar postponed

Japan's 2022 World Cup qualifying game in the Asian second round against Myanmar, scheduled for March 25, has been postponed, the Japan Football Association announced Friday. The Group F game was to be played at Yokohama's Nissan Stadium. However, following the Feb. 1 military coup in Myanmar, the Asian Football Confederation has approved a request for postponement from the nation's soccer federation. Japan currently lead the five-nation Group F with four wins from four matches. The Samurai Blue's next game will now be against Mongolia on March 30 at Chiba's Fukuda Denshi Arena.