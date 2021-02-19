Osaka Exchange head to be named Tokyo bourse president after outage

Newsfrom Japan

Japan Exchange Group Inc. plans to tap Hiromi Yamaji, president of its Osaka bourse unit, as the new president of its Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. unit, sources knowledgeable of the matter said Friday. Japan Exchange Group CEO Akira Kiyota, 75, has tentatively doubled as TSE's president since Koichiro Miyahara stepped down from the top post in November to take responsibility for an unprecedented full-day trading suspension of the Tokyo bourse due to the failure of a backup system. A formal decision will be made soon, the sources said. Yamaji, 65, who heads Osaka Exchange Inc. and also serves as d...