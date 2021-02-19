Bullet train services in northeastern Japan to mostly resume Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Shinkansen bullet train services disrupted in the wake of a powerful earthquake that struck northeastern Japan last weekend will be mostly resumed from the first train on Wednesday, operator East Japan Railway Co. said Friday. The resumption will come 10 days after the magnitude-7.3 temblor, which struck at 11:07 p.m. Saturday, damaged electricity poles and bridges on the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train line connecting the region with Tokyo. JR East said it will run the high-speed trains throughout its tracks from Wednesday morning but the total number of the trains will be limited to roughly t...