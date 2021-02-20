Gist of joint statement by G-7 leaders
The following is the gist of a joint statement issued Saturday by Group of Seven leaders after their virtual meeting.
The G-7 leaders:
-- pledge to extend $7.5 bil. in aid for COVID-19 vaccines.
-- reaffirm support for affordable, equitable access to vaccines.
-- back Japan’s commitment to hold Olympics, Paralympics this summer in “safe and secure manner.”
-- vow to make 2021 “turning point for multilateralism.”
-- agree to cooperate for freer, fairer rules-based multilateral trading system.
-- affirm coordination in addressing “nonmarket oriented policies and practices.”
-- vow to cut carbon ..