Gist of joint statement by G-7 leaders

The following is the gist of a joint statement issued Saturday by Group of Seven leaders after their virtual meeting.

The G-7 leaders:

-- pledge to extend $7.5 bil. in aid for COVID-19 vaccines.

-- reaffirm support for affordable, equitable access to vaccines.

-- back Japan’s commitment to hold Olympics, Paralympics this summer in “safe and secure manner.”

-- vow to make 2021 “turning point for multilateralism.”

-- agree to cooperate for freer, fairer rules-based multilateral trading system.

-- affirm coordination in addressing “nonmarket oriented policies and practices.”

-- vow to cut carbon ..