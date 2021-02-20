Japan’s tallest residential building to appear in Tokyo in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

A skyscraper now under construction in the heart of Tokyo and set to become the tallest building in Japan in 2023 will have residential areas on its upper floors, with services provided by luxury hotel operator Aman Resorts, Mori Building Co. has said.

The top floor of the 330-meter-high skyscraper in Minato Ward, a district dotted with tall office buildings and luxury condominiums, will have a view of the capital from the same height as that of Tokyo Tower.

Considering housing costs in the area, some in the real estate industry have estimated one unit will cost at least several billion yen. T...