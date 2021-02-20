Soccer: Frontale open 2021 campaign with Super Cup win over Gamba

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Kobayashi struck the winner in the 96th minute Saturday as reigning J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale overcame last season's runners-up, Gamba Osaka, in the Fuji Xerox Super Cup 3-2. Star winger Kaoru Mitoma scored twice for Kawasaki in the first half of the 2021 season curtain raiser before Gamba fought back with a close-range effort from Shinya Yajima and a penalty from Patric. But club talisman Kobayashi came through in the clutch for Kawasaki as he has done so many times, after entering as a 72nd-minute substitute at Saitama Stadium. Displaying their trademark ability to quickly surg...