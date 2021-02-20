Baseball: Ex-Yankee Tanaka roughed up in spring practice debut

Newsfrom Japan

Masahiro Tanaka surrendered three runs over two innings on Saturday in his first game action since returning to the Rakuten Eagles from the major leagues this year. Tanaka, who in January opted to return to his first pro club in Japan after going 78-46 over seven seasons with the New York Yankees, surrendered a three-run first-inning home run to Nippon Ham Fighters cleanup hitter Sho Nakata in the practice game in Kin, Okinawa Prefecture. "I had a lot of different feelings upon being able to take the mound. Every bit of it was a learning experience," said Tanaka, who has not pitched in a game ...