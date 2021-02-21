Taisei develops method to make concrete using carbon dioxide

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese contractor Taisei Corp. has developed a technology to convert carbon dioxide, a common greenhouse gas, emitted at manufacturing plants into a building material. The company aims to commercialize concrete made with CO2-infused calcium and blast furnace slag, a byproduct from steel production, by around 2030. The process eliminates the use of cement, a key ingredient in concrete and a major source of CO2 emission. Taisei said its new method will be carbon negative. Concrete loses an ability to prevent corrosion of steel used for reinforcement if it directly absorbs CO2, according to Tai...