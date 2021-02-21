Soccer: Kamada has goal and assist in Frankfurt's win over Bayern

Newsfrom Japan

Daichi Kamada scored the opening goal and helped set up the second Saturday as red-hot Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich 2-1 and stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games. The league-best streak, which includes five straight wins, has cemented Frankfurt's place in the top four, with only goal difference separating them from third-place Wolfsburg. Japan attacker Kamada netted his third German top-flight goal of the season when he tapped home from inside the box off a cross from Filip Kostic in the 12th minute at Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park. He provided the assist a...